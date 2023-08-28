Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is set to miss an extended period of time after the Brazilian winger picked up an injury to his leg (right biceps femoris muscle) against Celta Vigo on Friday. The Spanish club have announced the results of the medical exams that the player underwent on Monday morning: "Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored."

He's expected to be out four to six weeks, per The Athletic.

Vinicius Jr. is also expected to miss the first international break of the season in Sept. with Brazil. The 23-year old came off from the pitch against Celta Vigo after 18 minutes.

Despite the initial optimism from coach Carlo Ancelotti around the condition of the player, further examinations showed the seriousness of the injury that will likely force Vinicius to miss La Liga games against Getafe, Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid as well as the first Champions League clash of the group stage.

Real Madrid and Ancelotti will have to deal with the absence of one of their key players for some crucial games in the next weeks and Joselu is expected to replace him in the starting eleven, as already happened against Celta Vigo, when the Spanish striker came in to replace Vinicius after the injury he suffered. At the same time, it's not difficult to imagine that Ancelotti might make some tactical changes to cope with the absence of the Brazilian star.