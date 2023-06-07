U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal action on Wednesday night will see Real Salt Lake host the Los Angeles Galaxy for a spot in the semifinals. On Tuesday, FC Cincinnati knocked out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 3-1, while the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire, 4-1.

Here's what to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 7 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: America First Field -- Sandy, Utah

Live Stream: B/R App

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Real Salt Lake -110; Draw +250; Galaxy +255

What to know

Real Salt Lake has been struggling to stay around the playoff places in the Western Conference but the Galaxy were able to end their own losing streak in the league by defeating them 3-2 on May 31. Facing each other again, it will be with different stakes but the Galaxy are still ready to face any challenge in their way.

"And now that we have a very tough start, we don't feel the worst and we don't feel like we're already done. We're going on in every competition we're still in three competitions that are going on this year," Striker Javier Hernandez said on "In Soccer We Trust."

"You know in MLS and in the conference, we're only six points away. It's not like we're 10, 12, 15 points away from playoffs and you know how playoffs are. And the [Open] Cup, we've shown that we want to win that."

Prediction

Behind Chicharito's leadership, it has been a slow climb for the Galaxy but their hunger for a trophy is clear as he'll lead them to victory with a brace. PICK: Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 3