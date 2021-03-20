Fifth-place Real Sociedad prepare to host second-place Barcelona on Sunday in La Liga action at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. Real Sociedad have been inconsistent in recent weeks but have nevertheless won three of their last five matches. Barcelona, meanwhiel, have risen to second place with 59 points in La Liga and after a slow start to the season are currently undefeated in their last five matches.

Date : Sunday, Mar. 20

Time : 4 p.m. ET

Location : Anoeta Stadium -- San Sebastián, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Odds: Real Sociedad +250; Draw +275; Barca +100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Sociedad: The team was once in the top four and have been on the outside looking in since the January transfer window. Real Sociedad are coming off a narrow 1-0 loss against Granada last week. It was a disappointing result as the team had held majority of possession throughout the match, but failed to generate any meaningful chances on target. The team will need to be better at finishing in front of goal if they're to upset a Barcelona side in consistent La Liga form.

Barcelona: The club is coming off a 4-1 thrashing of Huesca at home in Camp Nou. The big win came after the team was eliminated in Champions League competition against Paris-Saint Germain. Lionel Messi has been in top form for the club, scoring two goals and recording one assist against Huesca. If Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Pedri are able to have a repeat performance where they can combine and generate chances, the team should remain undefeated.

Real Sociedad vs. Barca prediction

Barcelona keep up their undefeated streak in La Liga with a narrow win against Real Sociedad. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.