FC Barcelona hit the road on Thursday to take on Real Sociedad in La Liga action with Xavi's side reeling after back-to-back defeats at home. After elimination in the Europa League quarterfinals thanks to Eintracht Frankfurt, Barca were stunned at home over the weekend by Cadiz, losing 1-0. Barca entered the week with 60 points and in second place, but they remain 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Real Sociedad started the week in sixth place with 55 points and looking to push the Champions League spots, sitting five points back of the top four.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, April 21 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, April 21 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Reale Arena -- San Sebasatian, Spain

: Reale Arena -- San Sebasatian, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +235; Draw +250; Barca +114 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real Sociedad: Midfield veteran David Silva misses out due to suspension, and star winger Mikel Oyarzabal remains out till October with his cruciate ligament rupture. Otherwise, the team is fairly healthy and enters on a five match unbeaten streak.

Barca: Gerard Pique remains injured, while the latest causality is Pedri, who hurt his hamstring. Sergino Dest has returned, but an underwhelming performance on Cadiz means it won't be a shock if he starts this game on the bench.

Prediction

Barca's streak without a win is stretched to three as they can only manage a draw on the road. Pick: Real Sociedad 1, Barca 1