Barcelona play their second La Liga match of the season on Sunday when they go to Real Sociedad on Matchday 2. Xavi's Barça, featuring a plethora of new signings, were underwhelming in their opener and were forced to settle to a scoreless draw at home against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. That was a match where Barça had 21 shots and six on frame yet could not break down a club they've had their fair trouble with. Against Real Sociedad, they'll hope the attack can come to life.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Aug. 21 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Real Sociedad +235; Draw +260; Barca +110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Sociedad: The club started the season off with a fine 1-0 win at Cadiz where they dictated the pace, dominated possession and had their way at times. Now they need to keep going on that path where they keep the ball centrally and look to play long balls over the top. Barça's can lack organization at times, and with fullbacks who push forward, Real Sociedad can exploit those spaces and win this match.

Barça: A poor opening match leaves them hungry, wanting to show their potential in what could be a tricky contest. Expect them to play a bit more direct, though you will still see the ball on the wing plenty. It comes down to simply putting away their chances they will inevitably create, but another stumble and the questions will increase. Midfielder Sergio Busquets is suspended for the match after picking up a red card in the opener.

Prediction

Another draw for Barça in a game where they are once again wasteful as a silly penalty kick gives the hosts their goal. Pick: Real Sociedad 1, Barça 1