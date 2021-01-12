After all the crises of 2020 Barcelona have begun the new year edging back towards form. Unbeaten in eight, with six wins coming from those fixtures, Ronald Koeman's side have scrambled up to third ahead of their domestic cup fixtures, which begin in Cordoba on Wednesday.

The same cannot quite be said for Real Sociedad, who burst out of the traps early in the season but have won just one game in all competitions since the start of December. That run of results has sent them tumbling out of La Liga's top four but a win in the Supercopa de Espana might be a welcome boost in momentum for when they return to league action later this month. Here's how you can watch the match and everything you need to know.

Viewing information

Date: Weds., Jan. 13

Weds., Jan. 13 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Nuevo Arcangel -- Cordoba, Spain

Estadio Nuevo Arcangel -- Cordoba, Spain TV and live stream: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Odds: Real Sociedad +350; Draw +300; Barcelona -143 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Sociedad: There could scarcely be a worse moment in the season so far for Real to compete for silverware, who have just one win in 12 and face doubts over the availability of David Silva, whose signing from Manchester City last summer was transformative to their attacking play. Another veteran, left-back Nacho Monreal, is set to return to the squad but it will be challenging to overcome Barcelona without Silva.

Want more coverage of the week's action? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Barcelona: The Barcelona supporting cast that had so struggled to capture Lionel Messi's imagination has started to click in recent weeks. Ousmane Dembele has shaken off injury troubles to play impressive roles against the likes of Athletic Bilbao and Granada whilst Antoine Griezmann netted a brace against the latter of those two opponents.

Those two alongside Messi seems to be a front three that can pair well together, with Griezmann offering goals and creativity whilst the younger Dembele offers a burst of space to take himself beyond opponents. How long the latter in particular can remain fit has been an open question for some time now but at the moment Barcelona have a frontline that can do real damage.

Prediction

Just as Sociedad are losing their rhythm Barcelona are building theirs. That would suggest there is only one direction in which this game is headed. PICK: Barcelona (-143)