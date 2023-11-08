Real Sociedad and Benfica will meet for a second time as the 2023 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Spanish side won the reverse fixture 1-0 and is undefeated in Champions League play. They will try to rebound following a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in league play. Meanwhile, Benfica are dominating Liga Portugal, but have lost all three of their Champions League matches thus far. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Real Sociedad vs. Benfica odds list Real Sociedad as -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Benfica listed as +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Benfica vs. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Real Sociedad

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Real Sociedad vs. Benfica, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored. In addition to not winning any games in the Champions League group stage, Benfica also haven't scored any goals. In their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad, they controlled only 37% of the possession and logged just three shots on target.

That low level of offense will make life difficult in a road game against Real Sociedad. The Under has hit in all three of the Spanish side's matches in the tournament since they have only allowed one goal, and that was in a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

