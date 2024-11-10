After winning the last four La Liga games including an iconic 4-0 win against Real Madrid, Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona will face Real Sociedad on Sunday for another key game in the Spanish league race. The Blaugrana have to react after the Real Madrid win on Saturday against Osasuna as they are leading the table with a six-point margin. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 10 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +360; Draw +300; FC Barcelona -145

Team news

Real Sociedad: The side coached by Imanol Alguacil have some injury issues as Nayef Aguerd, Ander Barrenetxea, Benat Turrientes, Pablo Marin, Hamari Traore and Arsen Zakharyan are all not available for selection for the game against Barcelona.

Potential Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, J Lopez; Mendez, Zubimendi, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Gomez.

FC Barcelona: Flick will likely make some rotations after a Champions League matchday while Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the players still injured and won't feature in Sunday's squad.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Prediction

FC Barcelona should make it and are expected to win their fifth La Liga game in a row. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.