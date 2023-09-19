The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.
Who's Playing
- Inter @ Real Sociedad
- Current Records: Inter 0-0-0, Real Sociedad 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Reale Arena
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Inter will kick off their Champions League run against Real Sociedad at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 20th at Reale Arena.
Last year Inter was one match away from winning it all, losing to Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final. As for Real Sociedad, they lost in the Group Stage of the Europa League to Roma.
The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +136 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.