The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Real Sociedad

Current Records: Inter 0-0-0, Real Sociedad 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reale Arena

Reale Arena Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter will kick off their Champions League run against Real Sociedad at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 20th at Reale Arena.

Last year Inter was one match away from winning it all, losing to Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final. As for Real Sociedad, they lost in the Group Stage of the Europa League to Roma.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.