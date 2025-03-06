Real Sociedad and Manchester United will face off in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. The Premier League side is currently third in the Europa League table after going 5-3-0 in its first eight matches of the tournament and outscoring opponents 16-9 over that span. Meanwhile, the Spanish hosts are 13th in the tournament table but have won three of their last four UEL matches and have played well in front of their home fans. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Real Sociedad vs. Man United odds list the hosts as the +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Man United the +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Man United vs. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad vs. Man United date: Thursday, March 6

Real Sociedad vs. Man United time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Man United vs. Real Sociedad

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than seven years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Real Sociedad vs. Man United, Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +116 payout (risk $100 to win $116). The expert notes that Real Sociedad have scored two or more goals in each of their last four UEL home matches. That includes their last Europa League match when they topped Midtjylland at home 5-2 to advance to the Round of 16.



The Red Devils have also been finding the back of the net, scoring two or more goals in six of their eight group stage matches. Their defense hasn't been as solid, however. Man United haven't kept a clean sheet in any competition since Jan. 30, which opens the door for Real Sociedad to get on the scoreboard.

"Both teams have scored in six of Man United's eight appearances in the Europa League this season, which makes for a perfect recipe for Over 2.5 goals on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine.

