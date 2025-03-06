Manchester United's season is on the line as they head to Spain to face Real Sociedad kicking off the round of 16 of the Europa League. After being knocked out of the FA Cup, winning this competition will be United's only chance at European soccer next season but also their form hasn't shown that they'll be able to turn things around to actually win Europa League.

After a heavy loss against Barcelona in La Liga during the weekend, the hosts will be motivated to turn things around.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 6 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 6 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain

: Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Sociedad +110; Draw +220; Manchester United +250

Storylines

Real Sociedad: The La Liga side have only won once in their previous six meetings with Manchester United, nor have they ever beaten an English side at home, but there's a time for all things to come to an end. On a streak of winning their last four matches in European competition, Sociedad have made Reale Arena a fortress and will aim to use that to get a leg up in this clash.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Alex Remiro, Aihen Munoz, Nayef Aguerd, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Aramburu, Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luka Sucic, Brias Mendez, Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal

Manchester United: Luckily for Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's form in Europa League play has been almost a direct contrast to their Premier League form, but now out of the FA Cup, things have gone up a notch as it's unlikely that United will secure a European spot without winning Europa League this season. With the pressure on, this will be a chance for Amorim to see what his team is made of.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Bruno Fernandes

Prediction

With neither team looking to give up too much in the first leg, this is well primed for a draw in Spain leaving everything to play for upon the return leg at Old Trafford. Pick: Real Sociedad 1, Manchester United 1