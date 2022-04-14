Fourth place in the 2021-22 La Liga standings will be on both teams' minds when Real Sociedad hosts Real Betis on Friday. Real Sociedad (15-9-7) currently sits in sixth with 54 points, while Real Betis (17-5-9) is one spot higher with 56 -- one behind Atletico Madrid for the fourth spot. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League. Real Betis won the first meeting of the season, posting a 4-0 victory at home on Dec. 12 behind a two-goal performance by Alex Moreno.

Kickoff at Reale Arena in San Sebastian is set for 3 p.m. ET. Real Sociedad is the +109 favorite (risk $100 to win $109) in the latest Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Real Betis is the +250 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis spread: Real Sociedad -0.5 (+110)

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis over-under: 2.5 goals

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis money line: Real Sociedad +109, Real Betis +250, Draw +245

RS: The White and Blues have allowed a total of one goal over their last four matches

RB: The Green and Whites have scored six times in their last two games



Why you should back Real Sociedad

The club, which last finished in the top four in the La Liga standings in 2013, is in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak and has lost just once in its last seven. Real Sociedad has posted five victories and as many clean sheets in that span, allowing a total of five goals - four in the lone loss. The White and Blues edged Elche 2-1 in their match on Sunday, with Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand providing the tallies.

With Mikel Oyarzabal (nine goals) sidelined with a torn ACL, Alexander Isak is Real Sociedad's top scoring threat with five goals. The 22-year-old forward, who scored 17 times in 34 matches last season, also has notched a pair of assists this campaign. Isak netted the lone tally in the team's 1-0 triumph over Espanyol on April 4.

Why you should back Real Betis

Real Betis also is unbeaten in its last four league matches, recording three victories and one draw. The club, which last earned a top-four spot in the standings in 2005, has outscored its opponents 7-2 during the streak, with Juanmi and Borja Iglesias each tallying twice. Real Betis has five players who have registered five or more goals this season, with Juanmi leading the team -- and tying for third in the league -- with a career-high 14 in 26 matches.

The 28-year-old Juanmi tallied in Real Betis' victory over Real Sociedad in December and scored a pair of goals in the team's 4-0 triumph over the White and Blues on Feb. 3 in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Iglesias is second on the club with nine tallies while Brazilian forward Willian Jose has recorded eight along with four assists. French midfielder Nabil Fekir has scored six goals and leads the Green and Whites with seven assists.

