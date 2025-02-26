Real Sociedad will host Real Madrid on Wednesday for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals as the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti is coming from a very positive moment after winning at home against Girona, a few days after knocking out Manchester City from the UEFA Champions League playoffs. The home side might focus on the cup as they are struggling more in the league this season and are currently ninth in the standings, 14 points behind the top four. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +370; Draw +375; Real Madrid -190

Team news

Real Sociedad: Defender Nayef Aguerd will miss Wednesday's clash after suffering an injury against Leganes and joined the injury list of Hamari Traore, Luka Sucic and Jon Pacheco while both Igor Zubeldia and Sheraldo Becker will be back in the squad after missing out last weekend due to suspensions.

Potential Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Lopez; Zubimendi; Kubo, Olasagasti, Marin, Gomez; Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid: English midfielder Jude Bellingham will feature in the starting lineup as he's serving a two-match ban in the league and will be joined by Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin who will replace Thibaut Courtois during the cup games.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Ceballos, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Prediction

Real Sociedad need to avoid a defeat to feel good about their chances, but Los Blancos do enough. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.