Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad on Tuesday for another key game of the 2022-23 La Liga season. The home side are comfortably in fourth place, now boasting a five-point lead over Villarreal in fifth, while Real Madrid are still second, eleven points behind FC Barcelona. Los Blancos are the favorites in this match but also have a busy week ahead with the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Osasuna.

Date : Tuesday, May 2 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 2 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +150; Draw +235; Real Madrid +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Real Sociedad have earned the right to dream of a return to the Champions League. Since the European Cup became the Champions League in 1992, the team from the north of Spain have only entered European football's top competition twice, in 2003-04 and in 2013-14. They want to keep up that run of qualifying for the tournament every decade by reaching the 2023-24 group stage.



When Real Sociedad qualified last time, they also did so by finishing fourth in La Liga, with FC Barcelona top, Real Madrid second and Atletico de Madrid third. Curiously, that is the exact current order of the standings as of now.



Real Sociedad managed to draw 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season and always compete well against the La Liga title holders. With Imanol Aguacil in the dugout, the Basque side's record against Real Madrid is three wins, three draws and four defeats from ten matches.



It should be a nice game to watch with plenty of goals and a tight finish. I've got them sharing the points. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 2