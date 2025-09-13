The International break is now over and Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad on Saturday as the Spanish giants return to action the same week they will also be back playing Champions League soccer when they will play Olympique Marseille on Tuesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso's side will meet Real Sociedad away, and after the first three LaLiga matches of the season they are currently leading the standings with nine points alongside Athletic Club, and have only conceded one goal in the first three games. The match against Real Sociedad will be key to understand how the team is preparing ahead of the European tournament and there will be more eyes on the depth the roster as Xabi Alonso will be forced to make rotations to be competitive playing every three or four days.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Saturday, Sep. 13 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Sep. 13 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +419; Draw +318; Real Madrid -164

This is why there will be more pressure on Franco Mastantuono, who joined this summer from River Plate for around $40 million and he's considered one of the top talents in world soccer. Over the international break he played with Argentina and wore the number ten jersey, the one usually reserved for Lionel Messi, who didn't travel to Ecuador for the last match of the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. There are big expectations around Mastantuono, especially after the rise of Lamine Yamal for Barcelona over the last years, raising the question if he can be considered the next big thing for the Spanish giants. However, Xabi Alonso knows really well that he needs the time to improve and adapt to a new country, league and team where the pressure will be on him on a daily basis. It's more likely to see him playing in the second half of the match against Real Sociedad, but we can predict to see him on the pitch after playing 151 minutes in the first three LaLiga games of the season.

Possible lineups

Real Sociedad XI: Alex Remiro; Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Duje Caleta-Car, Aihen Munoz; Takefusa Kubo, Pablo Marin, Jon Gorrotxategi, Ander Barrenetxea; Mikel Oyarzabal, Brais Mendez.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.