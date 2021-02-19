Real Madrid have the chance to keep the pressure on their city rivals and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and to keep third-placed Barcelona at a distance when Zinedine Zidane's men face Real Valladolid on Saturday. Owned by former player Ronaldo Nazario, the hosts are relegation-threatened and are currently top of the bottom three and on a run of six matches without a win in the league. Real have won four of their last five and are preparing for their UEFA Champions League return against Atalanta next week. Depending on Atleti's result earlier in the day, Los Blancos might enter the game six points behind Diego Simeone's men.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla -- Valladolid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Real Valladolid +600; Draw +320; Real Madrid -200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Real Valladolid: Without a win in six and have taken all three points just four times this season, Valladolid are battling against the drop. At present, three points could make a big difference with a host of clubs just a handful of points above Sergio's men in the table. However, taking points against the likes of Osasuna and Celta Vigo in approaching fixtures is probably more likely than against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid: Zidane's men have won four from their last five in La Liga after a patchy run that saw them lose the Supercopa and exit the Copa Del Rey. Valladolid away is arguably a more favorable game than Real Sociedad at home after the Champions League clash with Atalanta. However, Atleti away after that is the key and Real need to keep their winning momentum going into that one to have any chance of reeling in Simeone's men.

Prediction

Real Madrid have been reasonably comfortable in this sort of match recently and that will continue here with a routine win. Pick: Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid.