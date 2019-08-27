Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys updates: Live Champions League game scores, results for Tuesday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys soccer game
Things couldn't be any closer for Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys as they enter the second leg of the playoff round vying for group stage qualification. This past Wednesday, they finished up their game with a 2-2 tie. That means the winner of this leg will advance. In the case of another tie, Young Boys win if they score at least three goals (away goals rule), Red Star Belgrade wins if the teams score less than two goals, and another score of exactly 2-2 will send the teams into extra time.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th at Stadion Rajko Mitic. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
