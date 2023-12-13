Manchester City will visit Red Star Belgrade for their final match of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Citizens sit atop Group G with five straight wins, including a 3-1 victory against Red Star on Matchday 1. Meanwhile, the Serbians sit at the bottom of the group with one draw and four losses. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get in-depth analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Red Star Stadium in Belgrade is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Red Star vs. Man City odds list Man City as the -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Red Star listed as +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Man City vs. Red Star

Red Star vs. Man City date: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

Red Star vs. Man City time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Red Star vs. Man City live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Man City vs. Red Star

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Red Star vs. Man City, Green is picking Man City with a -1.25 handicap for a -138 payout. The expert admits there isn't much on the line in Wednesday's game, with the Citizens guaranteed to advance to the Round of 16 and Red Star guaranteed to be out of the competition. Red Star will turn their attention to the Serbian SuperLiga where they sit atop the table, although they will likely still put their first team out on the pitch for Wednesday's match.



The Citizens have a big Premier League match against Crystal Palace next weekend, so Green expects Pep Guardiola to run out a lineup of reserves. However, Green still expects Man City to win.

"We could see players like Sergio Gómez, Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, Kalvin Phillips and Oscar Bobb given a run-out in Belgrade," Green told SportsLine. "They rarely start for City, but they are still technically superior to Red Star's best players, so an away win still looks likely. Guardiola will still need to field some senior players, and this looks like the sort of game in which Phil Foden can play a starring role." Stream the match now here.

