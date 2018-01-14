Referee in PSG-Nantes game kicks out at player who accidentally tripped him over

Sunday's Ligue 1 showdown between Paris Saint-German and Nantes brought us an incredible sequence of events, and it had nothing to do with the highly-paid superstars on the field.

French ref Tony Chapron lashed out at a player who accidentally tripped him during PSG's 1-0 win. As PSG went on the counter, Nantes defender Diego Carlos appeared to have accidentally tripped the official. Both players stumbled to the floor following the collision, but the ref wasn't having it, as he kicked the player after he rolled over and eventually gave him a red card. Take a look:

That's absolutely shocking. I cannot believe that happened, and I wouldn't believe it if I hadn't seen it. That official needs to be suspended for the year or more. It's unprofessional and obviously uncalled for.

Chapron once called the French soccer federation "incompetent in the field or refereeing."

If that's true, he's the poster boy.