Referee in PSG-Nantes game kicks out at player who accidentally tripped him over
Diego Carlos was sent off for nudging the referee. So the referee kicked him back
Sunday's Ligue 1 showdown between Paris Saint-German and Nantes brought us an incredible sequence of events, and it had nothing to do with the highly-paid superstars on the field.
French ref Tony Chapron lashed out at a player who accidentally tripped him during PSG's 1-0 win. As PSG went on the counter, Nantes defender Diego Carlos appeared to have accidentally tripped the official. Both players stumbled to the floor following the collision, but the ref wasn't having it, as he kicked the player after he rolled over and eventually gave him a red card. Take a look:
That's absolutely shocking. I cannot believe that happened, and I wouldn't believe it if I hadn't seen it. That official needs to be suspended for the year or more. It's unprofessional and obviously uncalled for.
Chapron once called the French soccer federation "incompetent in the field or refereeing."
If that's true, he's the poster boy.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
SkyCam destroys booted ball in Spain
SkyCams be warned: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin can boot it
-
Liverpool crushes first-place Man. City
Liverpool scored three magnificent goals in a 10-minute stretch to crush title favorites Manchester...
-
WATCH: Messi scores unbelievable FK
Both players scored out-of-this-world goals in Barcelona's come-from-behind win over Real...
-
Man. United vs. Stoke City preview
The Red Devils are trying to fight off Chelsea for second place
-
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth preview
The Gunners are trying to keep close to the top four
-
How to watch PSG vs. Nantes
Neymar and company have a nine-point lead atop the table
Add a Comment