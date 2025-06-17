Boca Juniors' 2-2 draw with Benfica at the Club World Cup on Tuesday was entertaining in its own right, both between Benfica's ability to mount a comeback after going down 2-0 before the half hour mark and the fact that the sides racked up a total of three red cards along the way. There was a unique moment, though, in the final minutes of the match – one featuring the referee and a religious figure.

In the 88th minute, Boca Juniors' Nicolas Figal picked up a red card – the third of the game and his team's second – following a tackle on Benfica's Florentino Luís, right after Luis was involved in a tussle with Boca's Luis Advincula. Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos wasted little time breaking out the red card but he also accidentally pulled out a card that appeared to have a picture of the Virgin of Guadalupe alongside it.

Ramos quickly pulled the card with the religious figure down with one of his fingers before grabbing it with his other hand and putting it into his pocket, but not before the moment was captured on camera and went viral.

Boca Juniors and Benfica are in Group C alongside Bayern Munich and Auckland City FC, a group that Germany's Bayern currently lead after a 10-0 over the New Zealand-based Auckland. Boca next face Bayern on Friday at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium, while Benfica play Auckland earlier that day at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium.

