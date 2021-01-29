As the clock ticks to transfer deadline day, Reiss Nelson finds himself with little time to make a decision that could prove to be a turning point in his Arsenal career.

Nelson first burst into the first-team at the Emirates Stadium in September 2017, the vanguard of the youth movement that has propelled Mikel Arteta's side to such success in recent months. But whilst Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have managed to establish themselves as foundational pieces of Arsenal's strongest side, the 21-year-old that led the way has found opportunities rather hard to come by.

In total this season Nelson has made just nine appearances for Arteta's side and has only been involved in two Premier League matchday squads, coming off the bench in November games against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. With Martin Odegaard having joined and the Europa League - often a preserve of youngsters in the group stages - perhaps their best chance of Champions League qualification it is unlikely that game time will be more consistent over the coming months.

As such it is natural that Arsenal have concluded the time is right to loan the youngster out. They are not yet ready to cash in on an England Under-21 international but are certainly cognisent that his development will not be well served by training sessions at least.

Arteta did not quite confirm that in his press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United, where he said of a possible loan for Nelson: "That's a conversation that we are having with the players that are not having a lot of time. Obviously we want to keep their development going and we will make decision in the next three days with some of them on what the best thing is to do.

"We try to be clear and transparent with what the plans are and their roles in the team and after that, we decide on the best thing for the players and the club."

The reality is Arsenal are not making decisions on players like Nelson in a vacuum. Though there was an acknowledgement before the start of this month that it was best for him to get regular game time the club initially indicated that they would not be letting him depart even temporarily. It would only take a few injuries to their frontline for the youngster to see more minutes.

The signing of Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli's successful return to fitness has eased those fears within Arsenal but the late breakthrough in the search for a new creative midfielder has left little time to get a deal done for Nelson. There is interest in his services including in the Championship, where Smith Rowe excelled with Huddersfield last season.

However sources told CBS Sports that the second tier of would not necessarily be Nelson's first choice of loan destination. The young winger rejected the chance to join Leeds United last season and is understood to favor a move to Europe in a straight choice between the continent and the Championship. There is interest in his services in Germany, where he excelled in the 2018-19 season, including from Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim, the club to which he was loaned as a teenager.

For all the interest in a young talent, sources close to the player have indicated that no deal is imminent ahead of Monday's deadline. Bringing a deal together at the last minute, particularly if it takes a player out of the country, is altogether more complicated in the current climate. Nelson is still expected to part but would do so reluctantly, acknowledging that his best chance to make the grade at his boyhood club is with a run of games.

Nelson is not the only academy graduate looking at a loan exit over the coming days. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has attracted interest from West Bromwich Albion and Southampton whilst Joe Willock is also available to interested parties. For all three this represents a significant fork in the road in their Arsenal careers, a chance for the regular game time at a high level that has so far eluded them. There is not much time to consider the right avenue to take.