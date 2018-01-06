Report: Coutinho to Barcelona from Liverpool in deal worth $192 million

Philippe Coutinho looks to be on his way to Barcelona. The Liverpool midfield magician is set to join the Spanish club in a deal worth $192 million, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth 160m Euros (£142m) for the sale of Coutinho to Barcelona. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 6, 2018

This is far from official, but an announcement could come later on Saturday. It's strange timing for the move as Coutinho cannot play for Barcelona in the Champions League this season, having participated in the cup with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old former Inter Milan man has revitalized his career in England after failing to impress at his former club. A starter for the Brazilian national team, Coutinho has scored double-digit goals for Liverpool the last three seasons, scoring 12 in 18 games this season.

Barca is getting one of the best midfielders in the world, and that's the price you have to pay nowadays in this transfer market.

At Barca, Coutinho will likely play as an attacking midfielder but could very well see time on the wing as well, serving as a replacement, with Ousmane Dembele, for Neymar on the wing.