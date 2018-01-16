Report: Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Real Madrid, open to Manchester United reunion

It's now 2018, and like every year, there are rumblings about Cristiano Ronaldo wanting out at Real Madrid. The latest report suggests that the superstar wants to leave due to an issue with the club's leadership. Here's everything you need to know involving the ongoing saga between Ronaldo and the Real Madrid front office:

Why does he supposedly want to leave?

According to ESPN, citing sources, Ronaldo has grown tired of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's delay in finalizing a new contract and now wants out. Ronaldo, winner of five Ballon D'Or awards, reportedly wants to be paid like one of the best players in the world and is seeking a pay rise. Right now, he sits behind Neymar and Barcelona rival Lionel Messi as the highest paid in the sport.

Where could he go?

According to the ESPN report, Ronaldo's preferred destination is Manchester United, the club he called home from 2003-2009 before sealing a mega transfer move to Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper AS reported on Monday's front page that Ronaldo feels betrayed by Perez having reneged on a promise to improve his contract and his "priority" is now to return to former club Manchester United. That report was accurate, the source told ESPN FC, though separate sources close to United said the Premier League side still doubted Ronaldo's willingness to leave the Bernabeu. On Tuesday, AS said United were unlikely to push for a deal considering the money involved -- a €100 million fee and then at least €50 million a year in salary.

What's his current contract situation?

He's under contract until the summer of 2021, the report says the 32-year-old wants another raise and an extended contract. Come the summer of 2021, Ronaldo will be 35 years old and likely would only have a few years left in his career. This news comes at an interesting time as manager Zinedine Zidane is under fire for poor performances all season long in league play. Used to being at the very top of the table in La Liga, Real Madrid is currently in fourth place and 19 points behind leader Barcelona. The domestic struggle also involves Ronaldo, who has managed just four goals in 14 matches.

The team has struggled to get results in matches that seemed more than manageable. From drawing at home to Levante early on in the season to losing to Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu at the weekend 1-0, it's been a mix of defensive lapses and just poor form in the final third.

Ronaldo is surely frustrated with how things have gone in La Liga, but he's been destroying opponents in the Champions League. Real Madrid remains one of the favorites in the tournament as it seeks its third consecutive title. Ronaldo netted nine goals in the Champions League group stage.

Is there a chance he leaves in the January transfer window?

There is always a chance, but it is so highly unlikely that it's difficult to compare it to anything. There's probably more of a chance that Iceland wins the World Cup than Ronaldo leaving this month.

Now, it remains to been seen if this is just a tactic to get a raise or if he really is seeking a contract extension and a raise. It's difficult to imagine Ronaldo going anywhere at the moment. A transfer for him would likely mean a club triggering his €1 billion release clause, which is pretty much improbable.