Report: Estadio Azteca, site of Patriots-Raiders game and national soccer stadium, suffers damage in Mexico earthquake

One of the most iconic stadiums in the world was in the path of the devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico City on Tuesday, but appears to have escaped with little harm.

Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, home of the Mexico national team and NFL games over the years, reportedly received only light damage and not severe damage during Tuesday's quake, according to ESPN Mexico. Many outlets reported in the moments after the seismic event that the stadium had suffered severe damage and a massive crack in the upper portion of the stands, but that appears to be false.

Here's an image of what was being reported as a crack:

#TerremotoMX El estadio Azteca muestra daños en su estructura como consecuencia del terremoto vivido hace 1 hora en CDMX. pic.twitter.com/6Ks7RJ7yPT — Presencia Deportiva (@Presdeporcr) September 19, 2017

But as you can see from this image from over a week ago, that opening has always been there.

¿Quieres conocer las entrañas del @EstadioAzteca? Checa las fechas de las visitas guiadas en nuestro sitio web 🏟️👉 https://t.co/HRmUblZSvx pic.twitter.com/HLTchggpLT — Estadio Azteca (@EstadioAzteca) September 11, 2017

The space is there by design to help the stadium have a little bit of flexibility when moving as a result of an eathquake. Take a look at how it worked while the earthquake was happening, it is truly a sight to behold:

The quake caused buildings to sway in the Mexican capital, and it was centered in the Puebla state, 76 miles southeast of Mexico City. As of Wednesday morning, the earthquake's death toll had reached 200.

The stadium has hosted many concerts overs the years but also hosts NFL games. Last season it hosted the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans, while on Nov. 19 of this year, the Raiders are scheduled to play the New England Patriots there. The NFL has not announced any plans to move that game at this time.

Mexican soccer officials have, however, postponed a scheduled Copa Corona Round of 16 game between Club America, who play their home games at the Azteca, and Cruz Azul.

The Mexico national team's last World Cup qualifier in October will be played in San Luis instead of Azteca, which was determined early in September.