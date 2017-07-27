Report: Galaxy fire coach Curt Onalfo and hire two-time MLS Cup champ Sigi Schmid
The veteran coach is headed back to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Galaxy have fired Curt Onalfo and signed Sigi Schmid to take over, according to The Los Angeles Times. The Galaxy are in ninth place in the western conference, having won just six of their first 20 matches of the season. At 22 points, the club is 12 points behind leader FC Dallas.
Onalfo, who has also coached D.C. United, is replaced by one of the most famous coaches in MLS history. Schmid, of Germany, coached UCLA to three College Cups and has won an MLS Cup with the Galaxy in 2002 and with the Columbus Crew in 2008.
He last coached the Seattle Sounders from 2009 to 2016.
