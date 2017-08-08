Report: LAFC to sign Mexico national team star Carlos Vela from La Liga club

Former Arsenal player Carlos Vela, also a member of the Mexican national team, is on the verge of a move to MLS. According to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, the new club coached by Bob Bradley, will sign the Real Sociedad man as its first-ever designated player.

@MLS sources confirm #LAFC has deal w/Mexican national team star Carlos Vela to be team's first-ever DP, Signing could happen later today. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) August 8, 2017

The talented 28-year-old is one of the best players on the Mexican national team and has put together a really nice career at Sociedad. After a move to West Brom following three years at Arsenal, he went on to score 41 goals in 72 matches for the Spanish club.

It's been a Mexican soccer exodus of sorts to the City of Angels. With Giovani Dos Santos at the Los Angeles Galaxy, his brother Jonathan Dos Santos just joined the club. And now LAFC is about to get its face of the franchise with a player who has more than enough quality to continue playing in Europe. A big get for Bradley, and a fantastic move for the club ahead of its first season.