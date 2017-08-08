Report: Liverpool and Barcelona reach deal on Philippe Coutinho transfer

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reportedly wants to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona, and the move looks to be happening. The Brazilian star reportedly told the English club he wants to leave for Spain earlier on Tuesday, according to ESPNFC, and later on it reported that Barcelona and Liverpool have reached a deal over the Brazilian.

After a failed bid last month and Neymar's departure last week for PSG, Barca appears to be actively looking for another piece in attack. On Monday, the team was linked with Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund.

Now, it's important to note that while these reports suggest he's on the way out, others say Coutinho is focused and ready for the upcoming season as a Liverpool player. The Mirror says Coutinho is showing a "fantastic attitude" after manager Jurgen Klopp said he isn't for sale and is ready to see if the Reds can contend in the Premier League and make a run in the Champions League.

For Liverpool, it would make sense to hold on to him for one more season at least. After scoring 14 goals last campaign, his stock is rising. Valued at around $100 million, if he puts together a fantastic season and is one of the stars at next year's World Cup, Liverpool could cash in much more than it would this summer.

But Barca, armed with a warchest of cash, seems to be intent on bringing him to the Camp Nou before the end of the month.