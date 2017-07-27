Report: Neymar not flying to Spain with Barcelona after Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Neymar may not be headed back to Spain with Barcelona after Saturday's Clasico in Miami, according to ESPN. According to the report, the talented Brazilian, who has been heavily linked with a world-record move to PSG, will head to China for a promotional obligation, similar to what we've seen with Cristiano Ronaldo the last few days.

The report says that Neymar could join PSG's training camp after the trip, meaning a move to the club could be imminent.

Now, going to China and not flying back with Barca isn't a sign he is leaving. Ronaldo didn't go with Real Madrid to the International Champions Cup, and his future isn't in the air. But this report suggests he may not even return to Barca and could head straight to France, so it certainly feels like a move could be close, especially when Neymar hasn't come out to squash any of these rumors.

Neymar has stayed away from the press throughout this saga, which certainly hasn't helped settle the rumors.

We'll have to see where he goes after China, as that may just give us the answer the world is waiting for.