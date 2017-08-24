Report: PSG set to sign Monaco's Mbappe, wages to increase nearly 2,000 percent

Monaco's young superstar Kylian Mbappe, the world's top talent under the age of 20, will join PSG on a five year deal in the coming day, reports Le Parisien.

The 18-year-old striker, who scored six Champions League goals last season, guiding the Ligue 1 winners to the UCL semis, is also set to see his salary increase 1900 percent in a transfer worth $150 million euros. The deal will also see a player from PSG head to Monaco, possibly Lucas Moura, according to the report.

If this deal goes through, it would make two truly unbelievable transfers for PSG this summer window, with the first being Neymar in early August. That would be over $400 million spent on just two players, a total amount that most soccer fans thought we wouldn't ever see.

Adding a player of his ability could do wonders for a squad that also has Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria in attack. It would likely put this team right next to Real Madrid for the top contenders in the Champions League, with an attacking trio of Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe possibly unrivaled by any three attackers in the world.

We will have more to come as this story develops.