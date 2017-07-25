Report: Real Madrid reaches $210 million transfer deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe
The Monaco forward could be on his way to the Spanish capital
Real Madrid and Monaco have reportedly reached a deal for the transfer of rising superstar striker Kylian Mbappe to leave the reigning Ligue 1 champs and join Los Blancos which will smash the transfer record, according to Marca.
The report says the deal will be for $187 million at the onset with an additional $23 million in add-ons. Manchester United spent $122 million on Paul Pogba last summer. Real just sold striker Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for over $90 million, with that cash fueling some of this potential deal.
Mbappe is just 18 years old and took the soccer world by storm last season, scoring 26 goals in 44 matches. He was the key to Monaco's surprise run to the Champions League quarterfinals, scoring six goals in nine matches. He also was called up to the French national team for the first time in 2017, having already played four matches for Les Bleus.
If he does end up making the move, it's another massive young signing for Real Madrid, who have also added Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior.
More to come on this story as it develops...
