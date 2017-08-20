Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to rejoin Manchester United on a new contract

The talented Swede looks set for his Premier League return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to re-sign with Manchester United this week, just four months after suffering a serious knee injury, according to ESPNFC. The Swedish star's contract expired at the end of last season, leaving him free to sign with any club during his rehab process. The 35-year-old's speedy recovery has left United with the desire to bring him in earlier than expected.

According to the report, an announcement is expected at some point this week.

Manchester United has won its first two league matches of the season, with new star striker Romelu Lukaku scoring three times.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

