Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to rejoin Manchester United on a new contract
The talented Swede looks set for his Premier League return
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to re-sign with Manchester United this week, just four months after suffering a serious knee injury, according to ESPNFC. The Swedish star's contract expired at the end of last season, leaving him free to sign with any club during his rehab process. The 35-year-old's speedy recovery has left United with the desire to bring him in earlier than expected.
According to the report, an announcement is expected at some point this week.
Manchester United has won its first two league matches of the season, with new star striker Romelu Lukaku scoring three times.
CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.
