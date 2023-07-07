PSV have finally announced the signing of American striker Ricardo Pepi from Augsburg. The U.S. men's national team forward has signed a deal until the summer of 2028 and the 20-year-old Texas native will wear jersey no. 14 with the Dutch club. After joining Augsburg from FC Dallas in 2022, Pepi was loaned out to Dutch side FC Groningen, where he played during the 2022-23 season. Despite the relegation of the team, the American striker was one of the best players in the league, scoring 12 out of their 31 league goals, and he also provided three assists.

"I am incredibly happy and excited to be here," Pepi said. "I believe this is the right step for my career. PSV is a club with great ambitions, and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hardworking player who is willing to put in the dirty work. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal because that's when I can score goals."

Pepi not only finds the net regularly in his club career but also for his national team. Since his debut in September 2021, the 15-time international has scored seven goals. He recently scored a goal in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico.

Director of football affairs Earnest Stewart, a USMNT legend and former sporting director with the national team, gets to work once again with the talented attacker.

"Ricardo possesses the qualities we look for in an attacker, the qualities of a PSV player. He has proven to be a goal scorer in multiple positions, and he works extremely hard for it. It speaks volumes that he accounted for such a large portion of FC Groningen's goals."

PSV have a long history of talented players and strikers especially. It's a perfect place where they could grow up before becoming world stars. Former attackers to go through the club are Ronaldo, Romario, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit and Arjen Robben, just to name some.