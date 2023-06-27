After bouncing around in the past few seasons, United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi will be on the move to PSV from FC Augsburg. While Pepi struggled in Germany, eventually being benched while the team staved off relegation from the Bundesliga, a loan to FC Groningen was just what Pepi needed to get back on the right track. Pepi scored 12 goals and assisted three more during the season attracting the interest of PSV despite Gronigen's relegation from the Eredivisie.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Pepi will sign a five-year contract with PSV in a move that will be around €10 million, a steep discount from the €16 million that Augsburg paid FC Dallas for Pepi only a year and a half ago. It will be good for Pepi to stay in a league that he has done well in while also getting a step up competition-wise by moving to a club that can challenge for the title. Pepi will also get the opportunity to play in the Champions League as PSV will take part in the qualifying stage of the tournament.

Only 20, Pepi is making sure that he'll be a chance to make being left off of the World Cup squad a thing of the past. Alongside this positive move, he has scored in three of his last four appearances for the United States men's national team. With the addition of Folarin Balogun to the national team pool, competition to become the United States starting striker is stiff, which is where the challenge of a move to PSV comes into play. Succeed at PSV and who knows what comes next.

Pepi will have a familiar face in the front office as former U.S. Soccer sporting director and USMNT player Earnie Stewart is the director of football at PSV, but it'll be down to his drive on the field to determine if this is a successful move. PSV are a club that does a great job at developing and playing young players. Not only is their current attacking midfielder 20-year-old Xavi Simons, but in the past Mexico's Hirving Lozano turned into a top European winger after moving to PSV from Pachuca before becoming a Serie A title-winner with Napoli. That said, the side is usually in a close race atop the Eredivisie, and if players aren't producing, they can end up on the bench.

After going almost a year without scoring for club and country, it's an impressive bounce back for Pepi to get a move like this as not only does it show that young players can bounce around a bit before making a big move, but it also shows his own drive to succeed.