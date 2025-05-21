While title-winning teams typically spend the last weeks of May collecting their winners' medals, some matches on the calendar are different than others – not only do they come with impressive prize purses, they also ensure direct passageways to some of the game's greatest revenue streams.

They are known as some of the richest games in soccer, with winners lifting trophies that carry much more significance than just adding a hard-earned piece of silverware to their club's trophy cabinet. Be it the Championship promotion playoff final, the UEFA Europa League final or the first-of-its-kind FIFA Club World Cup play-in match, the physical accolade the champions will collect in the next several weeks will come with an even greater reward after the fact. Spots in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup, respectively, await, ensuring participation in some of the most lucrative competitions in the sport.

In Europe, the Championship promotion play-off and the Europa League final have long been some of the most high-profile games on the calendar but the Club World Cup play-in match might be a one-and-done type of match. Liga MX's Club America and MLS' LAFC will face off on May 31 for a spot in the expanded version of the Club World Cup, battling for the spot Club Leon had until they were disqualified from the competition. It may be the richest game in the history of the sport in North America, all before the winner takes part in the competition.

With the countdown to some of soccer's richest games underway, here's a glance at what's on the line for the teams competing in them.

Europa League final

Game details: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, May 21, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

What's on the line: At least $130 million

The champions of this season's Europa League are set to collect more than $130 million alongside their winners' medals, per the BBC. Hefty paydays await all teams that participate in the league phase of the Champions League thanks to broadcast revenue, ticket sales and other matchday revenue as well as bonuses from sponsors. That's without considering the prize money for how far the team will go in next season's competition, but the fee for Champions League qualification alone makes it the most important match in Manchester United's history from a financial standpoint.

Championship promotion playoff final

Game details: Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, May 24, 10 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

What's on the line: At least $295 million

The richest game in soccer takes place at London's Wembley Stadium every year as two hopefuls from the Championship seek promotion to England's top flight, the Premier League. Much like the perks of Champions League qualification for the Europa League winners, the windfall is a direct reward for earning a spot in the Premier League. The winner of this year's playoff final, though, gets the added bonus of benefitting from the Premier League's new domestic broadcast deal, which begins next season. The minimum prize was $228 million last year, roughly $70 million less than the check that awaits either Sheffield United or Sunderland.

FIFA Club World Cup play-in match

Game details: LAFC vs. Club America, May 31, 10:30 p.m. ET (DAZN)

What's on the line: Around $10 million guaranteed

When Club Leon were found to be in violation of their multiclub ownership rules and were disqualified from the expanded Club World Cup, FIFA added an extra game to the calendar for a vacant spot at the competition. LAFC, the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup finalists who lost to Leon, will now take on Club America, the top-ranked team in the Concacaf coefficient ranking. The game is reported to be the richest faceoff ever between a team from MLS and a counterpart from Liga MX, per The Athletic, and comes with a $10 million bonus that goes to all qualified teams. Also awaiting the winner – a chunk of the $1 billion prize pot that FIFA has allocated for this competition.