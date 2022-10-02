Riots at an Indonesian soccer game left 129 people dead in East Java Province, according to the Associated Press. Two of the deaths were police officers, police said. The match took place on Sunday at Kanjuruhan Stadium.

Several brawls between rival fans took place inside the stadium as Peresbaya Surabaya faced Arema Malang. Tear gas was used by riot police, which led to panic in the crowd, according to the report.

As hundreds of fans ran toward the exit, some were trampled and others suffocated.

More than 300 people were rushed to hospitals to treat injuries with many dying on the way and while being treated. The league, BRI Liga 1, has suspended games for a week as a result while an investigation has been launched by the country's football association.

Persebaya Surabaya won the match, 3-2.