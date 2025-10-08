Rising USMNT star makes MLS' 22 under 22 list, but it's Mexico who have the top vote getter
The league unveiled their top 22 players under the age of 22, and USMNT's Alex Freeman came in at No. 2
The MLS 22 under 22 list has been unveiled, showcasing the best young talent in the league with Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas leading the way. Vargas is the first Mexican player to top the list after getting his first cap for El Tri in October of 2024 against the United States, which he was also eligible to represent, and spent time during his youth career in their setup. Vargas has three goals and five assists in MLS play, starting 26 matches for the Sounders so far at only 20, continuing on a breakout 2024 where he became a regular starter for the club.
The list, which is voted on by a panel of MLS coaches, general managers, on-air talent, and media, has been a staple in the league since 2010, with winners of this award regularly going on to have success in other leagues as well as MLS. That's where the intrigue comes in for Vargas and other players who made the top 22, like Alex Freeman, who is on track to make the World Cup squad representing the United States.
MLS' 22 under 22 for 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Academy(s)
1
Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
20
Seattle Sounders FC
2
Alex Freeman
Orlando City SC
21
Orlando City SC, Weston FC
3
Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
21
Maccabi Peta Tikva
4
Owen Wolff
Austin FC
20
Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew
5
David Martinez
Los Angeles FC
19
Monagas SC
6
Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
21
Philadelphia Union
7
Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
17
New England Revolution, Oakwood SC
8
Nathan Ordaz
Los Angeles FC
21
Los Angeles FC
9
Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
19
Los Angeles FC
10
Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
18
Real Salt Lake
11
Chris Brady
Chicago Fire FC
21
Chicago Fire FC
12
Noah Allen
Inter Miami
21
Inter Miami, Weston FC
13
Olwethu Makhanya
Philadelphia Union
21
14
Kevin Kelsy
Portland TImbers
21
Mineros de Guayana
15
Manu Duah
San Diego FC
20
Santa Barbara Soccer Club
16
Julian Fernandez
New York City FC
21
Velez Sarsfield
17
Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
21
Maccabi Haifa
18
Frankie Westfield
Philadelphia Union
19
Philadephia Union
19
Nicolas Romero
Minnesota United FC
21
Atletico Tucuman
20
|Darren Yapi
Colorado Rapids
20
Colorado Rapids
21
Brooklyn Raines
Houston Dynamo
20
Houston Dynamo, Barca Residency Academy
22
Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
19
Columbus Crew
What's interesting is the range of backgrounds here. There are 14 homegrown players listed, but even how they got to MLS clubs sees plenty of paths with more scouting of smaller academies and younger players abroad. The impact of MLS's U-22 initiative can even be seen with players like Makhanya being able to be fit under the salary cap before going on to play a major role in a Supporters' Shield victory.
The Union have the most representatives in the list with three, as head coach Bradley Carnell has trusted in his younger players and it has paid off to great effect. MLS Next Pro has been able to provide a place for these players to get game experience, as well as for clubs to put younger players to play while they adjust to transitioning to MLS, which Charlotte FC did with Toklomati. But to look at what these players could accomplish, let's take a look at the previous winners.
All-time winners
|Year
|Player
|Club
|Current Club
2025
Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders
2024
Diego Gomez
Inter Miami
Brighton
2023
Alan Velasco
FC Dallas
Boca Juniors
2022
Jesus Ferreira
FC Dallas
Seattle Sounders
2021
Ricardo Pepi
FC Dallas
PSV
2020
Brenden Aaronson
Philadelphia Union
Leeds United
2019
Diego Rossi
Los Angeles FC
Columbus Crew
2018
Alphonso Davies
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Bayern Munich
2017
Miguel ALmiron
Atlanta United
Atlanta United
2016
Cyle Larin
Orlando City FC
Feyenoord
2015
Fabian Castillo
FC Dallas
Deportivo Cali
2014
DeAndre Yedlin
Seattle Sounders
Real Salt Lake
2013
Darlington Nagbe
Portland Timbers
Columbus Crew
2012
Darren Mattocks
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
N/A
2011
Brek Shea
FC Dallas
N/A
2010
Fredy Montero
Seattle Sounders
Real Cartagena
This is serious company for Vargas to join. From players who have gone on to have excellent MLS careers to regulars in their national teams, with plenty of Champions League experience in between. The Sounders have had a history of developing talent, which is shown by Vargas' win, putting them two behind FC Dallas for the all-time lead in this list, but as MLS has grown as a selling league, the opportunities opened to players to top this list havee also grown.
It didn't take long for Diego Gomez to break into the first team at Brighton after joining from Inter Miami, and clubs abroad are seeing how MLS is preparing players for top leagues. Miguel Almiron and Alphonso Davies may have been trailblazers at the time, joining Newcastle United and Bayern Munich respectively, but more players will continue to translate success in MLS at such a young age into success abroad.