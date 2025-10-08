orlandocity.jpg
The MLS 22 under 22 list has been unveiled, showcasing the best young talent in the league with Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas leading the way. Vargas is the first Mexican player to top the list after getting his first cap for El Tri in October of 2024 against the United States, which he was also eligible to represent, and spent time during his youth career in their setup. Vargas has three goals and five assists in MLS play, starting 26 matches for the Sounders so far at only 20, continuing on a breakout 2024 where he became a regular starter for the club.

The list, which is voted on by a panel of MLS coaches, general managers, on-air talent, and media, has been a staple in the league since 2010, with winners of this award regularly going on to have success in other leagues as well as MLS. That's where the intrigue comes in for Vargas and other players who made the top 22, like Alex Freeman, who is on track to make the World Cup squad representing the United States.

MLS' 22 under 22 for 2025

RankPlayerClubAgeAcademy(s)

1

Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders FC

20

Seattle Sounders FC

2

Alex Freeman

Orlando City SC

21

Orlando City SC, Weston FC

3

Idan Toklomati

Charlotte FC

21

Maccabi Peta Tikva

4

Owen Wolff

Austin FC

20

Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew

5

David Martinez

Los Angeles FC

19

Monagas SC

6

Quinn Sullivan

Philadelphia Union

21

Philadelphia Union

7

Peyton Miller

New England Revolution

17

New England Revolution, Oakwood SC

8

Nathan Ordaz

Los Angeles FC

21

Los Angeles FC

9

Luca Bombino

San Diego FC

19

Los Angeles FC

10

Zavier Gozo

Real Salt Lake

18

Real Salt Lake

11

Chris Brady

Chicago Fire FC

21

Chicago Fire FC

12

Noah Allen

Inter Miami

21

Inter Miami, Weston FC

13

Olwethu Makhanya

Philadelphia Union

21

14

Kevin Kelsy

Portland TImbers

21

Mineros de Guayana

15

Manu Duah

San Diego FC

20

Santa Barbara Soccer Club

16

Julian Fernandez

New York City FC

21

Velez Sarsfield

17

Ilay Feingold

New England Revolution

21

Maccabi Haifa

18

Frankie Westfield

Philadelphia Union

19

Philadephia Union 

19

Nicolas Romero

Minnesota United FC

21

Atletico Tucuman

20

Darren Yapi

Colorado Rapids

20

Colorado Rapids

21

Brooklyn Raines

Houston Dynamo 

20

Houston Dynamo, Barca Residency Academy

22

Taha Habroune

Columbus Crew

19

Columbus Crew

What's interesting is the range of backgrounds here. There are 14 homegrown players listed, but even how they got to MLS clubs sees plenty of paths with more scouting of smaller academies and younger players abroad. The impact of MLS's U-22 initiative can even be seen with players like Makhanya being able to be fit under the salary cap before going on to play a major role in a Supporters' Shield victory. 

The Union have the most representatives in the list with three, as head coach Bradley Carnell has trusted in his younger players and it has paid off to great effect. MLS Next Pro has been able to provide a place for these players to get game experience, as well as for clubs to put younger players to play while they adjust to transitioning to MLS, which Charlotte FC did with Toklomati. But to look at what these players could accomplish, let's take a look at the previous winners.

All-time winners

YearPlayerClubCurrent Club

2025

Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders

2024

Diego Gomez

Inter Miami

Brighton

2023

Alan Velasco

FC Dallas

Boca Juniors

2022

Jesus Ferreira

FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders

2021

Ricardo Pepi

FC Dallas

PSV

2020

Brenden Aaronson

Philadelphia Union

Leeds United

2019

Diego Rossi

Los Angeles FC

Columbus Crew

2018

Alphonso Davies

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Bayern Munich

2017

Miguel ALmiron

Atlanta United

Atlanta United

2016

Cyle Larin

Orlando City FC

Feyenoord

2015

Fabian Castillo

FC Dallas

Deportivo Cali

2014

DeAndre Yedlin

Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake

2013

Darlington Nagbe

Portland Timbers

Columbus Crew

2012

Darren Mattocks

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

N/A

2011

Brek Shea

FC Dallas

N/A

2010

Fredy Montero

Seattle Sounders

Real Cartagena

This is serious company for Vargas to join. From players who have gone on to have excellent MLS careers to regulars in their national teams, with plenty of Champions League experience in between. The Sounders have had a history of developing talent, which is shown by Vargas' win, putting them two behind FC Dallas for the all-time lead in this list, but as MLS has grown as a selling league, the opportunities opened to players to top this list havee also grown.

It didn't take long for Diego Gomez to break into the first team at Brighton after joining from Inter Miami, and clubs abroad are seeing how MLS is preparing players for top leagues. Miguel Almiron and Alphonso Davies may have been trailblazers at the time, joining Newcastle United and Bayern Munich respectively, but more players will continue to translate success in MLS at such a young age into success abroad. 