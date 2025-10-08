The MLS 22 under 22 list has been unveiled, showcasing the best young talent in the league with Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas leading the way. Vargas is the first Mexican player to top the list after getting his first cap for El Tri in October of 2024 against the United States, which he was also eligible to represent, and spent time during his youth career in their setup. Vargas has three goals and five assists in MLS play, starting 26 matches for the Sounders so far at only 20, continuing on a breakout 2024 where he became a regular starter for the club.

The list, which is voted on by a panel of MLS coaches, general managers, on-air talent, and media, has been a staple in the league since 2010, with winners of this award regularly going on to have success in other leagues as well as MLS. That's where the intrigue comes in for Vargas and other players who made the top 22, like Alex Freeman, who is on track to make the World Cup squad representing the United States.

MLS' 22 under 22 for 2025

Rank Player Club Age Academy(s) 1 Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC 20 Seattle Sounders FC 2 Alex Freeman Orlando City SC 21 Orlando City SC, Weston FC 3 Idan Toklomati Charlotte FC 21 Maccabi Peta Tikva 4 Owen Wolff Austin FC 20 Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew 5 David Martinez Los Angeles FC 19 Monagas SC 6 Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union 21 Philadelphia Union 7 Peyton Miller New England Revolution 17 New England Revolution, Oakwood SC 8 Nathan Ordaz Los Angeles FC 21 Los Angeles FC 9 Luca Bombino San Diego FC 19 Los Angeles FC 10 Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake 18 Real Salt Lake 11 Chris Brady Chicago Fire FC 21 Chicago Fire FC 12 Noah Allen Inter Miami 21 Inter Miami, Weston FC 13 Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union 21 14 Kevin Kelsy Portland TImbers 21 Mineros de Guayana 15 Manu Duah San Diego FC 20 Santa Barbara Soccer Club 16 Julian Fernandez New York City FC 21 Velez Sarsfield 17 Ilay Feingold New England Revolution 21 Maccabi Haifa 18 Frankie Westfield Philadelphia Union 19 Philadephia Union 19 Nicolas Romero Minnesota United FC 21 Atletico Tucuman 20 Darren Yapi

Colorado Rapids 20 Colorado Rapids 21 Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo 20 Houston Dynamo, Barca Residency Academy 22 Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 19 Columbus Crew

What's interesting is the range of backgrounds here. There are 14 homegrown players listed, but even how they got to MLS clubs sees plenty of paths with more scouting of smaller academies and younger players abroad. The impact of MLS's U-22 initiative can even be seen with players like Makhanya being able to be fit under the salary cap before going on to play a major role in a Supporters' Shield victory.

The Union have the most representatives in the list with three, as head coach Bradley Carnell has trusted in his younger players and it has paid off to great effect. MLS Next Pro has been able to provide a place for these players to get game experience, as well as for clubs to put younger players to play while they adjust to transitioning to MLS, which Charlotte FC did with Toklomati. But to look at what these players could accomplish, let's take a look at the previous winners.

All-time winners

Year Player Club Current Club 2025 Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders 2024 Diego Gomez Inter Miami Brighton 2023 Alan Velasco FC Dallas Boca Juniors 2022 Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas Seattle Sounders 2021 Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas PSV 2020 Brenden Aaronson Philadelphia Union Leeds United 2019 Diego Rossi Los Angeles FC Columbus Crew 2018 Alphonso Davies Vancouver Whitecaps FC Bayern Munich 2017 Miguel ALmiron Atlanta United Atlanta United 2016 Cyle Larin Orlando City FC Feyenoord 2015 Fabian Castillo FC Dallas Deportivo Cali 2014 DeAndre Yedlin Seattle Sounders Real Salt Lake 2013 Darlington Nagbe Portland Timbers Columbus Crew 2012 Darren Mattocks Vancouver Whitecaps FC N/A 2011 Brek Shea FC Dallas N/A 2010 Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders Real Cartagena

This is serious company for Vargas to join. From players who have gone on to have excellent MLS careers to regulars in their national teams, with plenty of Champions League experience in between. The Sounders have had a history of developing talent, which is shown by Vargas' win, putting them two behind FC Dallas for the all-time lead in this list, but as MLS has grown as a selling league, the opportunities opened to players to top this list havee also grown.

It didn't take long for Diego Gomez to break into the first team at Brighton after joining from Inter Miami, and clubs abroad are seeing how MLS is preparing players for top leagues. Miguel Almiron and Alphonso Davies may have been trailblazers at the time, joining Newcastle United and Bayern Munich respectively, but more players will continue to translate success in MLS at such a young age into success abroad.