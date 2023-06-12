The Argentine Primera Division is back at it as Banfield hosts River Plate on Monday on Paramount+. River Plate sits atop the table with 41 points, while Banfield is 26th with 18. River Plate is the most successful club in the history of Argentine football, winning 37 league championships. Banfield has only managed one championship in its history, as they won the Apertura in 2009. Now, these two clubs at opposite ends of the table in desperate need of points for very different reasons will go head-to-head. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Estadio Florencio Sola in Buenos Aires is set for 6:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest River Plate vs. Banfield odds from Caesars Sportsbook list River Plate as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Banfield are the +375 underdogs, while a draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

River Plate vs. Banfield date: Monday, June 12, 2023

River Plate vs. Banfield time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Argentine Primera Division picks for Banfield vs. River Plate

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the Argentine Primera Division picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For River Plate vs. Banfield, Eimer is picking River Plate on the money line for a -130 payout. These two teams are at opposite ends of the table and River Plate is coming off an impressive mid-week win over Fluminese in the Copa Libertadores.

Lucas Beltran scored a goal and continued his fine form as a 21-year-old, with six league goals and four goals in Copa Libertadores. Ezequiel Barco added a 97th-minute penalty to help move River Plate up to second in Group D. They'll hope to ride that momentum against a club that has lost four of its last five matches.

"Banfield manager Hernan Cressida has not had the start he was hoping for. Three games into his tenure at Banfield he is struggling to produce results," Eimer told SportsLine. "I expect River Plate to come out quickly, grab a goal early, then park the bus and rest some of their tired starters legs." Stream the match now here.

