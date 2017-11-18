River Plate vs. Independiente live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Argentina Superliga on TV, stream online
Both teams are mid table and looking to make a jump
Two giants of Argentina square off tonight as River Plate plays Independiente in the Argentina Superliga. Independiente enters in 13th place but sits just five points out of second. River is level with El Rojo on 12 points and sits just one spot behind.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Fanatiz
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
River gets back on track after the loss to rival Boca Juniors and takes three points with a fine performance in attack. River 2, Independiente 0.
