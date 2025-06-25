River Plate and Inter face off in Seattle on Wednesday night knowing that a slip up could cost them severely in the final round of Group E games at the Club World Cup. Both sides find themselves on four points after drawing with Monterrey and beating Urawa Red Diamonds in their first two games, but will know that if the Mexicans beat their already eliminated Japanese opponents at the same time then the writing could be on the wall for them.

A win for Monterrey would see them jump up to five points, making for a highly-pressurized clash at Lumen Field. A draw would mean both River Plate and Inter would also land on five points and, whatever the outcome elsewhere, would be good enough for the Argentines, who beat Urawa 3-1 whereas Inter only won 2-1 thanks to an added time winner from Valentin Carboni. Inter could escape Group E with a draw while Monterrey won, but would need the Mexicans to only win by a one goal margin. Even then it could come down to goals scored or, perish the thought, disciplinary record.

Head spinning yet? Just imagine what it could be like on Wednesday night!

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 25 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 25 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, WA

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, WA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Inter +105; Draw +210; River Plate +260

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

River Plate: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Paulo Diaz, Marcos Acuna; Kevin Castano, Enzo Perez, Giuliano Galoppo; Franco Mastantuano, Facundo Colidio, Maximiliano Meza

Inter: Yann Sommer; Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asslani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Player to watch

Franco Mastantuano, River Plate: Could this be the last game in River colors for Mastantuano? The 17 year old, the outstanding young prospect of the Argentine game, is set to join Real Madrid after a tournament that he is so far yet to set alight. A bright start against Urawa Red Diamonds frittered out as River struggled to find a way past Monterrey. Now is the time for Mastantuano to show Europe what they're waiting for.

Storyline to watch

Does Chivu stick to the Inzaghi formula? There have been flashes of a change up from Cristian Chivu since he was parachuted in to replace Simone Inzaghi, now at Al-Hilal, but so far he has largely stuck with a back three. The output so far has not been inspired with Inter playing like a team who need jolting out of their malaise after the damage of missing out on a Scudetto and the Champions League. The question that faces Chivu now is whether he tries something different to force a change or, with the stakes so high, goes back to the steady hands of this team.

Prediction

Expect this to be a game more rife with tension than quality before Inter eventually scramble to the result they need. PICK: River Plate 1, Inter 2

Latest news

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.