River Plate begin their participation in the 2025 Club World Cup when they face Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. Before the tournament, winger Franco Mastantuono signed for Real Madrid in a move worth 45 million euros, and he will be someone to watch as River look to make a run. He'll follow in the footsteps of Claudio Echeverri, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, who were high-priced exports from the Argentine club. Tournaments like this one can put other players on the map as well, but Urawa Red Diamonds are an experienced side in the Club World Cup with the most appearances of any Japanese side in this tournament with three.

Matheus Savio will be at the center of anything that Urawa do in this tournament which could make it an exciting match despite River entering as favorites with Marcello Gallardo leading the club.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 17 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 17 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: River Plate -180; Draw +200; Urawa Red Diamonds +525

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

What's at stake?

Inter may be expected to win Group E, but with a new manager coming in, things are wide open. Alongside Monterrey, if there's a winner in this match, they'll feel well positioned to make it to the knockout stages. That could lead to a more open exchange between these teams than how a group stage would normally kick off.

Player to watch

Franco Mastantuno, River Plate: The 17-year-old will have all eyes on him before joining Real Madrid when he turns 18 in August. Already the youngest player to represent Argentina at 17 years and 296 days old, Mastantuno has been in good form. Sometimes, for young players, they can be purchased due to their potential, but with four goals and four assists so far in the domestic season, he's backing his potential with numbers. Now, the world will get to see him ahead of a move to Real Madrid as he gets experience at the Club World Cup.

Prediction

This is a stage that isn't new for either team, and it will show as they're ready for their moment in Seattle. With Mastantuno finding the net for River early in the match, Urawa will hit back to level things, as the points are shared between the two teams. Pick: River Plate 1, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

