Riyad Mahrez scores magical free kick to save Manchester City at Everton, keep within striking distance of Liverpool

Just when it looked like Manchester City was headed for a draw at Everton and Liverpool would go seven points clear atop the table, Riyad Mahrez came through yet again. After doing something similar with Algeria in the AFCON semifinals this summer, Mahrez sent City to the victory with a beautiful late free kick. The former Leicester City man went far post on Jordan Pickford, beating him with a low, pacey effort.

Check out the hit, which curls perfectly around his defender and into the net:

Riyad Mahrez, absolutely brilliant.



Raheem Sterling added City's third shortly after to put this one away and cement the three points for Pep Guardiola's club. Instead of a seven-point difference with Liverpool, they pull within five and continue their fine form ahead of Champions League play midweek.

Mahrez, though he has struggled at time with penalties, came through big on a shot that is much harder than it looked. Pickford seemed to think initially that he was going near post over the wall, but he went where he felt he had the best chance and pulled it off beautifully, much to the relief of Guardiola.