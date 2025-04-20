FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to miss the Copa del Rey final vs. Real Madrid and potentially the Champions League semifinal first leg vs. Inter after the Polish striker was subbed off on Saturday due to an injury during the Blaugrana's comeback win against Celta Vigo, according to multiple reports.

The striker underwent the medical tests on Sunday that confirmed he "has a left semitendinosus injury" and "his return will be determined by his progress," FC Barcelona announced. The Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid will take place on April 26 in Sevilla and the Champions League first leg semifinal against Inter that will take place on April 30 in Barcelona's home ground. The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich player is also expected to be back for the second leg of the Inter matchup in the semifinals, but his condition will be assessed in the meantime.

Lewandowski has scored 42 goals in the 2024-2025 season across all competitions for FC Barcelona and the Polish national team, including the 25 goals he scored in 30 La Liga games and 11 goals in the 12 Champions League matches played up to now.

German manager Hansi Flick will have now to replace Lewandowski in some key games ahead of the last stint of the 2024-25 campaign, with Ferran Torres emerging as the main candidate to take his place in some of the games, as he also started as left winger on Saturday against Celta Vigo alongside the same Lewandowski and scored the opening goal of the match, while Spanish talent Lamine Yamal rested before replacing the same Torres in the second half. Flick can also potentially opt to play with former RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo as central striker, something Olmo has already done before, even with Luis Enrique as manager of the Spanish national team at Euro 2020. However, FC Barcelona need to have Lewandowski back in the squad as soon as possible if they want to pursue their dream of winning the treble this season.