Bayern Munich have pulled clear at the top of the German Bundesliga after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored one and assisted another as David Alaba and substitute Leroy Sane joined him in cancelling out Marco Reus' opener to create a two-point lead at the summit.

After a tight opening 24 minutes, Bayern thought that they had opened the scoring when Lewandowski found the back of the net after he was teed up by Serge Gnabry but Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) had other ideas.

Hansi Flick's men lost Joshua Kimmich to injury 12 minutes later and sent on Corentin Tolisso to replace the German international in midfield, but it was Dortmund who eventually took the lead.

Reus put the hosts one-up on the stroke of half-time after Raphael Guerreiro provided him with the ammunition, but Lucien Favre's men were unable to stay in front until the break.

Bayern pulled level through a brilliantly worked free-kick routine that ended with Muller adding the final touch before Alaba launched the ball home.

Three minutes was all an insatiable Bavarian outfit needed to hit the front foot in the second half with Lewandowski heading home from an acute angle after Hernandez had crossed the ball into the box.

After that, it remained fairly even pegging as Jerome Boateng was forced off injured after 69 minutes and former Schalke 04 man Sane was introduced, along with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

However, it was Bayern who found the crucial goal with Lewandowski turning provider for Ruhr native Sane's fresh legs as part of a flowing counterattack after the defence had snuffed out the double threat of Reus and Haaland.

There was still time for a scare as the Norway international pulled a second back for Dortmund on an otherwise frustrating afternoon, Guerreiro with a magnificent lobbed assist to enable Haaland to take the ball around Manuel Neuer before pulling the trigger.

In further drama, Lewandowski once again found himself on the wrong side of VAR as a fourth Bayern goal was chalked off -- his second of the game in what could have been a hat-trick.

Ultimately, Bayern were good value for their victory and they now sit two points clear of an RB Leipzig side that won 3-0 at home to Freiburg and three points ahead of Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.