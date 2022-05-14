Polish striker Robert Lewandowski might be set to stay at Bayern Munich this summer despite his stated desire to leave the club after eight seasons. Herbert Hainer, Bayern's president, announced the plans of the German side on Friday in response to many reports suggesting that this summer he might leave Germany. "Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until June 2023 - and he will fulfill it," he told BILD.

On Saturday the sport director of the club Hasan Salihamidžić confirmed that Robert Lewandowski asked to leave the club: "I spoke to him. During the conversation he informed me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club. He said that he would like to try something new -but our position has not changed, he has a contract until June 30, 2023. That is a fact".

And Lewandowski himself confirmed that he wanted to leave after Bayern Munich's season finale when he said, "It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern."

But, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have communicated the same intention to keep Lewandowski to his agent, Pini Zahavi, but despite this statement Barcelona have no intention to give up on Lewandowski and will try again over the next few weeks. Bayern Munich's position was expected and now that they've made it public it is up to Barcelona and Bayern Munich to see how negotiations will progress..

Lewandowski currently has a deal in place until 2023 with the German side and reports suggested that his intention was to leave in the summer seeking a long term contract elsewhere. Barcelona are the side that showed the most interest in him and won't give up as of now. This year, the Polish striker scored 49 goals in 45 matches in all competitions and just won the Bundesliga title for the eight year in a row with Bayern Munich.