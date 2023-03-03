The great front three that propelled Liverpool to the pinnacle of the global game will soon be reduced yet further to just Mohamed Salah with Roberto Firmino having informed the club that he intends to leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season.

As recently as January, Jurgen Klopp had expressed his hope that Firmino would extend his eight year stay on Merseyside but the Brazilian, whose £29 million fee from Hoffenheim has been repaid and then some during a garlanded spell in the Premier League, is opting for new pastures having fallen down the pecking order at Anfield. With Sadio Mane having left for Bayern Munich last season, Firmino's departure heightens the sense that the long awaited Liverpool rebuild is upon them.

At his best Firmino was the ideal foil for Mane and Salah, a hard-pressing, creative and powerful false nine who could equally hit double figures for goals. However not since the 2018-19 season has he scored more than 10 in a Premier League season and his guaranteed spot in the starting XI was lost to Diogo Jota before Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo arrived to swell the options in the front line. When fit, an increasingly infrequent occurrence over recent years, Firmino still was not guaranteed a spot in Klopp's strongest XI.

Still the Liverpool head coach never stinted in his praise for the 31 year old, of whom he said in January: "He is really important, the link-up play, in tight areas and how we want to play. Maybe he wouldn't fit right with all the clubs in the world but to most definitely because having a player with his footballing intelligence, you can develop the game from here and score on top of that. He is so unselfish on top of that and you don't get that very often. He is a great player." Where that next club will be may not be apparent for some time though Firmino has long been linked with a move to Serie A, where Inter Milan and Juventus are both said to hold an interest.

Firmino may ultimately conclude that this was a move he should have made before the start of last season when it was apparent that he was no longer a fixture among the starters. Equally Liverpool will head into their new era next season with plenty of forward options. Indeed a new front three seems to have emerged organically whilst Jota and Diaz have struggled with injuries; Nunez causes merry havoc off the left whilst Gakpo has shown flashes of promise as a more withdrawn center forward with licence to turn and run at defenses. Those two might be the future of Liverpool's frontline but they will do well to match the historic exploits of Firmino and Mane.