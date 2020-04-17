Roberto Martinez says Premier League season needs closure: 'There's a real worry about what's going to happen'

The Premier League is meeting on Friday to discuss the future of the 2019-20 season for England's top-flight soccer. Liverpool has been waiting 30 years to get its hands on that elusive Premier League trophy, and now every front office executive will continue to meet via video conference calls to discuss a way to end the season and crown a champion. A delay to the start of next season could be inevitable given the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is someone who knows the Premier League pretty, having managed three different clubs (Swansea City, Wigan, Everton). He joined Thomas Rongen and Tommy Tran CBS Sports HQ on Friday to discuss the impact of the Premier League season being delayed and much more (watch his interview above).

"There is a real worry about what's going to happen with the leagues," Martinez said. "There is no general answer. Every federation, every nation has different TV contracts, and I think at the end it goes down to making sure that the games can be played when it's safe to do it. I think certain competitions can afford to have a bigger delay than others. For example ... in Belgium, the competition goes into a regular campaign and then it goes into the playoffs. There was only one game left in the regular campaign, so the decision as it stands was to finish the season. In other leagues like the Premier League or even in Spain, the TV contracts would make it very difficult financially for institutions that have been around for hundreds of years to be able to carry ongoing businesses. The decisions have to be very different depending on the countries, so that's where everyone is trying to work with UEFA to find the time necessary to finish the season."

Martinez, on the impact of the top four and relegation spots in the Premier League:

"[Relegation impacts] the players' future, the clubs' future. The USA soccer fan might not be familiar with relegation. Relegation means that the football club changes completely ... and has to find the means and the ways to compete at a completely different financial level and completely different situation. The league is clearly in favor of Liverpool winning the championship, I don't think anyone would discuss that aspect. In terms of relegation, you cannot accept that a club will get relegated if they haven't played the 38 games, just based on the integrity of the game. You have to earn or lose your merits on the football pitch. I think it will be very difficult to finish the campaign without playing the 38 games. That's why it's too early to make any decisions just yet until the meetings take place ... It will be very interesting in the coming months to see which [scenario] one if the final decision. But in the EPL has to be finished, otherwise it will be impossible to see the next campaign going in an integral way."

On friendlies, World Cup qualifiers and Euro 2020 being postponed:

"In our position, you work for two years to prepare for the European Championship since the World Cup. It was disappointing to see the European Championship postponed, but it was the correct decision. There's no debate and no hard feelings toward accepting that situation. We're working on speeding up the [young] individual players to be promoted to the first team. We need to use the next 12 months to add a lot of young players with individual programs, creating high-performance plans for these players to develop quickly. Then we concentrate on the next competitions. The Nations League starts in September if everything goes well, and then we have qualifications for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. At the moment, international football is still in a good place in terms of timing. The postponement of the European Championship has given the domestic leagues extra time. The cancellation of the camps in March and June was the priority to try to give some help to the domestic football. In international football, we work internally, we carry on with our processes and at the moment it has not had a major effect. We're all looking to have a date to work towards. If it's September, I think we can get recover and have normalcy pretty quickly."

On Belgium's World Cup win over Tite's Brazil with two days of preparation:

"Changing the tactical approach with two days starts with having players that are very open-minded that you can work towards being flexible tactically. That was one of the biggest strengths that we had in Belgium, and we showed in the World Cup that we can be a team that is comfortable with the ball and having our positional play. We are very comfortable with the counterattack. We had a team that can be adaptable. Against Brazil, we knew that for two years they never conceded more than two goals. It was only in 2016 against Paraguay that they conceded two goals. They are a team that if you give them the ball, it's just a matter of time that they're going to score. Fo us, it was very important to be able to keep the ball, to be able to make them defend, but to also use the pace and the power of our players like Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard in wide areas, high of the pitch, in 1-v-1 situations to be able to create goal-scoring chances against a team that's not used to defending a lot. [We have] players that are capable of thinking and capable of adapting in a short period of time, with the belief and confidence in each other to apply those tactics in place."