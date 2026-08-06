Rodri to Barcelona? Catalan side join La Liga rivals Real Madrid in pursuit of Manchester City midfielder

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Rodri, bidding to beat great rivals Real Madrid to the signature of the Spain international, according to CBS Sports sources.

Rodri has less than a year to run on his contract at Manchester City and the 30-year-old is yet to sign an extension, leading to suggestions that the former Ballon d'Or winner could depart for a fee of around $80 million (£60 million). Real Madrid had long been viewed as the likeliest landing spot, but they are some way from any form of agreement with either the player or the club.

That has opened the door to Barcelona, who have need for additions in midfield after losing Frenkie de Jong to a knee injury. Rodri has fitness issues of his own, but the minor back surgery he has undergone is not expected to sideline him for as long. At the summer's World Cup, Rodri had begun to show his best form since suffering an ACL injury in 2024, earning the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player in Spain's victorious run.

City are understood to still hope that Rodri stays at the Etihad Stadium, but have already begun to ready themselves for a future without one of their greatest players. Elliot Anderson arrived from Nottingham Forest in July for a then British record $156 million fee, while talks are ongoing with Lille for 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi. City could opt to retain Rodri for next season and allow him to pursue a fresh challenge as a free agent in the summer of 2027.

Speaking last week, City head coach Enzo Maresca said that Rodri's status is "very important" as the club attempts to navigate its first season since the departure of Pep Guardiola. "Any manager in the world wants Rodri, so it's important for me, for the club and for everyone, but now he needs a holiday," said Maresca. "He's very important when we need to play every three days.

"The main focus for him when the season finished was the World Cup. Now he enjoys some rest after that and we didn't have any conversation just focused on Rodri [with the City hierarchy]."