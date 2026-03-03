Real Madrid striker Rodrygo will miss the 2026 edition of the World Cup after suffering an injury during Monday's match against Getafe. The Brazilian player has sustained a serious knee injury, the Spanish club announced. "Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral meniscus in his right leg."

Rodrygo's injury is a big setback for both the Spanish side and the Brazilian national team coached by Carlo Ancelotti, as Brazil will have to play the upcoming summer tournament without one of its best players. Rodrygo is expected, according to multiple reports, to miss at least seven months of action and possibly more. The injury will also likely have an impact on the future of the player, as it was rumoured he was garnering interest from multiple European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, but with the current injury, everything will be postponed at least by one year.

The Brazilian FA has also posted a message of support for the winger on their social media channels: "The CBF stands in solidarity with player Rodrygo Goes, forward for Real Madrid and the Brazilian National Team, who suffered a serious injury during the match against Getafe in the Spanish League. Rodrygo sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the lateral meniscus of his right knee. The CBF wishes the player a speedy recovery and hopes he returns to the pitch as soon as possible."

Big names who missed the 2022 World Cup

In recent years, the increasing number of matches during the season has had an impact on injuries, and every World Cup season is no exception. Four years ago, before the 2022 World Cup started, there were also multiple injuries that affected the rosters of the 32 teams travelling to Qatar, even if the tournament took place for the first time in November and December. French striker and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema missed the last World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training with the national team, ruling him out of what was going to be his last World Cup. Senegal winger Sadio Mane also missed the 2022 World Cup after suffering an injury to his right fibula with Bayern Munich, his former club, missing Qatar. Four years later he will have his chance again, months after winning a historic 2025 AFCON final against Morocco with Senegal.