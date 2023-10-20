The iconic Rolling Stones logo will appear on FC Barcelona jerseys for El Clasico on Oct. 28, the club announced on Thursday. The band's logo will replace the Spotify branding on the jerseys for the fixture, as well as for Barcelona's women's team's match against Sevilla on Nov. 5.

The arrangement is part of Barcelona's four-year, $310 million deal with the streamer that kicked off ahead of the 2022-23 season, which also includes a stadium naming rights component.

The partnership is timed with the release of the Rolling Stones' latest album, "Hackney Diamonds", which drops on Friday.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The club will begin selling the collector's item on Oct. 23, with a limited amount of signed jerseys also available for purchase.

The Rolling Stones are just the latest to take Spotify's place on Barcelona jerseys. The club first partnered with Drake a year ago after he became the first artist to surpass 50 billion Spotify streams, also timed for that season's El Clasico.

Currently, Barca sit in third place in La Liga with 21 points from nine matches, three behind leaders Real Madrid and one behind surprising Girona.

This El Clasico will be the first meeting between the teams since July when they played a friendly in Arlington, Texas, which Barca won 3-0.