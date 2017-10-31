Roma 3-0 Chelsea: El Shaarawy and Co. destroy Blues to take command of UCL group
It was a convincing performance from Roma
Roma dominated Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League, beating the English club 3-0 in the Italian capital to take control of Group C. The Italian side has moved to eight points with the win on matchday four, jumping Chelsea. Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice and his best goal was the opener a minute into the game. Check out this hit:
Brilliant. The former AC Milan star saw his career hit some rough spots, but he's been on point for Roma and gives them another three points. What a performance.
